BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 13,452 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $227.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,363. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.