BOMB Trading Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00005753 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $215,955.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,797.65 or 1.00253126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00039661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00072354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001033 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,352 coins and its circulating supply is 905,564 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

