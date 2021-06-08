boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 411.50 ($5.38).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other boohoo group news, insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

BOO stock opened at GBX 322.70 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.29. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

