Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.6% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Booking by 5,664.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Booking by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.44 on Tuesday, hitting $2,308.96. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,959. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,358.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

