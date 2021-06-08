BOOM Achieves Market Cap of $6.06 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $6.06 million and $782,203.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00995534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.94 or 0.09663180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051425 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,908,355 coins and its circulating supply is 778,877,622 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

