Boosted Finance (BOOST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,305.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $11.64 or 0.00035376 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $696,895.44 and approximately $39,305.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00065504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00249841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00229389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.01191731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,866.53 or 0.99856668 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

