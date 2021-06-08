Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.

BAH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,748. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

