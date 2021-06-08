Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.57 Million

Analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post $83.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.30 million and the lowest is $82.58 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $81.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $336.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.43 million to $343.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $352.64 million, with estimates ranging from $342.99 million to $360.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

