Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 105,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after buying an additional 72,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $235.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $235.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

