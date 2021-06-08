Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $53.21.

