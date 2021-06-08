Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $353.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.24 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.