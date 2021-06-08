Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,289 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.14. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

