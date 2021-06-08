Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.76 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

