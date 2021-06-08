Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $231.69 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

