Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

WMT opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02. The company has a market cap of $396.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

