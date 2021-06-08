Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,961 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

