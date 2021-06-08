Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 199,346 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,346 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.39% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,205 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.