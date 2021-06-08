Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 160,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.