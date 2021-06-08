Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $153.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.19. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

