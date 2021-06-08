Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $123.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

