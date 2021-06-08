botXcoin (BOTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $339,689.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. botXcoin has a market cap of $426.28 million and $339,689.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.55 or 0.00962696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.43 or 0.09492072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049831 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,132,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

