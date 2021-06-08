BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.71 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.170-0.180 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,625. BOX has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

