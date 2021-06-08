BOX Token Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $22.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00194461 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001342 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000826 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.