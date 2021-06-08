BP (NYSE:BP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.89

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 16469822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of BP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

