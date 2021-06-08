Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.580-2.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.640-0.740 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 223,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

