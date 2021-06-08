Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BRC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Brady has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Brady by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Brady by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

