Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.20

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.20 and last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 1479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Brady by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brady by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

