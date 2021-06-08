Bread Price Hits $0.15 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $12.99 million and $975,709.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.01000968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.67 or 0.09648465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

