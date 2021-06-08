Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €78.22 ($92.02) and last traded at €77.60 ($91.29). Approximately 178,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €77.40 ($91.06).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

