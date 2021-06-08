Brian A. Tilzer Sells 4,007 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. 1,534,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.