Brian Jacobs Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total value of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $6.66 on Tuesday, hitting $160.65. 1,323,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.91 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.51.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

