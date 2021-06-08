Brian Jacobs Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total value of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BILL stock traded up $6.66 on Tuesday, hitting $160.65. 1,323,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.91 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.51.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.