Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.480-3.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.29 billion-28.29 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. 19,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.