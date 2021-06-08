Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.97% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BWB stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

