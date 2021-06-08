Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.19

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and traded as low as $16.10. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 5,893 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of -0.24.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $54.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

