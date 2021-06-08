Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 128,751 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 511,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 428.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

