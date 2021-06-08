Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 91,627 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 91,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $1,857,279.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MNRL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 511,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 428.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.