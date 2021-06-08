Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 91,627 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 91,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $1,857,279.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MNRL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 511,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.37.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 428.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
