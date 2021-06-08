Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. 342,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,712,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

