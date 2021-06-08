British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,812.80 ($36.75) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,764.04. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The company has a market capitalization of £64.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
