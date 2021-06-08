British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,812.80 ($36.75) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,764.04. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The company has a market capitalization of £64.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,044,590 and have sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

