Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $465.82. 27,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,867. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.83. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.