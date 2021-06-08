Brokerages Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $674.75 million, a PE ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 0.61.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.