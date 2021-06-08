Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $515.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 352,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

