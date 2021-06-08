Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 110,035 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 62,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,191. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

