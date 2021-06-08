Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. DMC Global posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.38. 4,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

