Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. GDS reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GDS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $7,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. 15,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,685. GDS has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

