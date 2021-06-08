Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report $980.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.60 million and the highest is $990.56 million. Paychex reported sales of $915.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.10. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Paychex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 276,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.