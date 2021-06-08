Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. 147,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $533.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

