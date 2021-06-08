Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.67. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CBRE Group by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.22.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.