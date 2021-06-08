Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CNP stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

