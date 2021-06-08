Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Mesa Air Group also reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. 1,688,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,305. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $331.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24.

In related news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.