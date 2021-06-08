Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $984.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report $984.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Methanex reported sales of $512.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

